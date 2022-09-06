After refusing Ilha Record, influencer also ignores A Fazenda 14

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 3 mins ago Entertainment Comments Off on After refusing Ilha Record, influencer also ignores A Fazenda 14 0 Views

Scheduled to premiere on the 13th of September, the 14th season of A Fazenda is already in full swing, with a signed contract cast and the dynamics already established. Nothing will change from now on, unless a withdrawal happens. Among those surveyed and invited, the LeoDias column discovered that a name that was much talked about will be left out.

It will not be this time that Victor Igoh, ex of Sthé Matos, will make his debut in a reality show. That’s because, contrary to what his followers are pointing out, the influencer of 4.6 million will not be in A Fazenda 14. Igoh has contractual work commitments and has chosen to fulfill them.

Victor IgohVictor Igoh

Victor Igoh is a digital influencerReproduction / Instagram

photo-Victor-Igoh

Victor Igoh declined invitations to participate in several reality shows

Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1
Victor Igohvictor-igoh
Sthe influencerVictor-Igoh1

Victor has yet to comment on the case.Reproduction / Instagram

Metrópoles 2 partner advertising
Sthefane Matos, ex-pawn and controversial digital influencer- Metrópoles***Photo-Sthefane-Matos-e-Victor-Igoh (2)

In the same year, Sthefane became involved with businessman Victor Igoh and, months later, the two announced their engagement. Still in 2020, the young woman shared with followers the problems she had after a nose job that caused her serious complications and sequelae.Playback / Instagram

Victor Igoh appears without a ring

Victor Igoh invited the businesswoman to his daughter’s birthday.

Metrópoles 3 partner advertising
Victor Igoh

Victor IgohReproduction / Instagram

0

With that, it will pass very far Itapecerica da Serra, a municipality in the São Paulo Metropolitan Region where the attraction’s headquarters are located. In the same way he did with Ilha Record, which he was invited, but preferred to thank him.

Victor Igoh was projected nationally after seeing his relationship with Sthé Matos, a participant in the last edition, go down the drain after her friendship with Dynho Alves strengthened throughout the attraction to the point that the public pointed out betrayal. Igoh then decided to separate from Sthé when she was still in confinement.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina are caught in the same space and give something to talk about

Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina were in the same space at Rock in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved