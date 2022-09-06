After refusing Ilha Record, influencer also ignores A Fazenda 14

Scheduled to premiere on the 13th of September, the 14th season of A Fazenda is already in full swing, with a signed contract cast and the dynamics already established. Nothing will change from now on, unless a withdrawal happens. Among those surveyed and invited, the LeoDias column discovered that a name that was much talked about will be left out.

It will not be this time that Victor Igoh, ex of Sthé Matos, will make his debut in a reality show. That’s because, contrary to what his followers are pointing out, the influencer of 4.6 million will not be in A Fazenda 14. Igoh has contractual work commitments and has chosen to fulfill them.

Victor Igoh Victor Igoh is a digital influencerReproduction / Instagram photo-Victor-Igoh Victor Igoh declined invitations to participate in several reality shows Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 victor-igoh Victor-Igoh1 Victor has yet to comment on the case.Reproduction / Instagram Metrópoles 2 partner advertising ***Photo-Sthefane-Matos-e-Victor-Igoh (2) In the same year, Sthefane became involved with businessman Victor Igoh and, months later, the two announced their engagement. Still in 2020, the young woman shared with followers the problems she had after a nose job that caused her serious complications and sequelae.Playback / Instagram Victor Igoh appears without a ring Victor Igoh invited the businesswoman to his daughter’s birthday. Metrópoles 3 partner advertising Victor Igoh Victor IgohReproduction / Instagram 0

With that, it will pass very far Itapecerica da Serra, a municipality in the São Paulo Metropolitan Region where the attraction’s headquarters are located. In the same way he did with Ilha Record, which he was invited, but preferred to thank him.

Victor Igoh was projected nationally after seeing his relationship with Sthé Matos, a participant in the last edition, go down the drain after her friendship with Dynho Alves strengthened throughout the attraction to the point that the public pointed out betrayal. Igoh then decided to separate from Sthé when she was still in confinement.

