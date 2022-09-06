After shouting against Bolsonaro at Rock in Rio, Joo Gomes apologizes

Singer Joo Gomes used social media to apologize to fans for shouting at President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), at the Rock In Rio event. In a video published on social media, the singer is seen pulling the cry against the president: “Eii.. Bolsonaro, vai take no *”.
In another publication, the singer said that his “transmit love and joy” to the fan.
Watch the video:
I made a mistake and disrespected some fans, I don’t support any flag but I was irresponsible. I wanted to apologize for mentioning a name I could never name. I was wrong. And I apologize a lot. I apologize%u2026 I’m a lifelong learner %uD83D%uDE4F%uD83C%uDFFC
%u2014 Joo Gomes %uD83E%uDDE1 (@joaogomescantor) September 6, 2022
The “Politics Beab”
*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Jociane Morais