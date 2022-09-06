After shouting against Bolsonaro at Rock in Rio, Joo Gomes apologizes

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Joao Gomes on the left and Bolsonaro on the right in montage
After shouting against the president, Joo Gomes said that he does not support any flag (photo: Reproduction/Social Networks/Reproduction/AFP)

Singer Joo Gomes used social media to apologize to fans for shouting at President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), at the Rock In Rio event. In a video published on social media, the singer is seen pulling the cry against the president: “Eii.. Bolsonaro, vai take no *”.

On his Twitter, Joo Gomes apologized and said he does not support any flag. “I was wrong and disrespected some fans… I don’t support any flag but I was irresponsible. I wanted to apologize for mentioning a name I could never mention. I was wrong. And I apologize a lot. I apologize… I’m an eternal apprentice”, said the singer. .

In another publication, the singer said that his “transmit love and joy” to the fan.

Watch the video:

The “Politics Beab”

Politica’s Beab series has gathered the main questions about elections in 22 videos and reports that answer these questions in a direct and easy-to-understand way. An increasing demand, especially among the younger Brazilian electorate. The reports are available on the website of the State of Mines and on Portal Uai and the videos on our profiles on TikTok, Instagram, Kwai and YouTube.

*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Jociane Morais

