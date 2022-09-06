After shouting against Bolsonaro at Rock in Rio, Joo Gomes apologizes

After shouting against the president, Joo Gomes said that he does not support any flag (photo: Reproduction/Social Networks/Reproduction/AFP)

Singer Joo Gomes used social media to apologize to fans for shouting at President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), at the Rock In Rio event. In a video published on social media, the singer is seen pulling the cry against the president: “Eii.. Bolsonaro, vai take no *”.

On his Twitter, Joo Gomes apologized and said he does not support any flag. “I was wrong and disrespected some fans… I don’t support any flag but I was irresponsible. I wanted to apologize for mentioning a name I could never mention. I was wrong. And I apologize a lot. I apologize… I’m an eternal apprentice”, said the singer. .

In another publication, the singer said that his “transmit love and joy” to the fan.

Watch the video:

I made a mistake and disrespected some fans, I don’t support any flag but I was irresponsible. I wanted to apologize for mentioning a name I could never name. I was wrong. And I apologize a lot. I apologize%u2026 I’m a lifelong learner %uD83D%uDE4F%uD83C%uDFFC %u2014 Joo Gomes %uD83E%uDDE1 (@joaogomescantor) September 6, 2022