Agreement with Jorginho and renewal of Andrey mark the first days of the 777 at Vasco | vasco

+ Vasco agrees with Jorginho until the end of Serie B

The executive director Paulo Bracks and the CEO of Vasco SAF Luiz Mello started to follow the day to day of Vasco’s football since the approval of the sale to the 777, on August 7, but it was only last Friday that the negotiation was concluded. with the signatures. Since then, they have officially taken over the portfolio and received the contribution of R$ 120 million provided for in the contract.

1 of 3 Paulo Bracks, Josh Wander and Luiz Mello at a press conference at CT do Vasco — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG Paulo Bracks, Josh Wander and Luiz Mello at a press conference at CT do Vasco — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG

The work, however, began weeks ago. Paulo Bracks and Luiz Mello met a few times with Andrey’s representatives and left the renewal of the contract for five years under way. Talks have evolved in recent weeks, and the agreement was signed on Monday. The parties expected 777 to take possession of the football to seal the deal.

With the previous board, the negotiations were paralyzed mainly because of the value of the termination fine for clubs abroad: Vasco asked for a high value, while the player’s managers insisted on smaller figures.

Another decision by 777 was to hire a coach. Paulo Bracks had been making contacts for some time. He even proposed a deal with Odair Hellmann, but there was no agreement. Last week, after the defeat to Bahia, he returned to consult names about the possibility of taking over Vasco in Serie B, but the victory over Guarani cooled interest. The idea was to keep Emílio Faro until the end of the competition and bring in a definitive coach for the 2023 project.

The defeat and, especially, the performance against Brusque, however, were decisive for the direction to define the immediate hiring of a technician. Jorginho, who had already been probed about the possibility last week, accepted the agreement to lead the team for 10 games. He starts this Tuesday his third spell at the club.

The top priority at the moment is to guarantee access to Serie A. As soon as the classification is guaranteed, the club will intensify the project for 2023, with the definition of a coach for the next season and reinforcements. In addition to the R$ 120 million contributed last Friday, another R$ 190 million will be injected into football next year.

Vasco’s next commitment to Serie B is on Sunday, when the team faces Grêmio, in Porto Alegre, in a direct confrontation for the top positions of the table.

