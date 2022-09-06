Agroinfluencer is attacked by cow while recording video

In a video that exploded on social media, agroinfluencer Thawan Martins was attacked by a cow while recording a video for Tiktok. Martins was recording his performance among the animals. Suddenly one of the cows got annoyed and went after the influencer who ran away at the time.” It’s not people, it’s hard to be a rural artist. How much audacity of that cow”, said the agro influencer.

“I think the cows are jealous of you,” said one follower.

Another commented that the possible reason for the attack would be the fact that the influencer was dressed in a red shirt, which would have irritated the animal.

“You’re in red, and they don’t like red,” he wrote.

Who is the agroinfluencer?

Martins is 24 years old and already has more than 500k followers at the tiktok. In addition, it also has almost 50,000 followers on Instagram.

The influencer, who is also a zootechnician, defines himself as “Agroqueen”. The reason? Breaking stereotypes that every person from the countryside needs to be “macho”.

Martins used to record more videos with the horses present on the rural property. However, after the success of the video recorded with the cows, the agroinfluencer started investing in more content with animals. Furthermore, Tiktok considered his riding videos to be dangerous acts, yet another reason for the content change.

Finally, the influencer intends to continue recording your videos with life on the rural propertyeven more so with the new audience received after the post of the video with the cow “attacking” him.