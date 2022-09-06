Alep approves project that gives transparency to SUS queues in PR

The bill 21/2019, whose objective is to give more transparency to public health care in Paraná, was approved this Monday (5) in the Legislative Assembly. The deputies voted for the PL in the second and third rounds, in addition to the final wording. The new law requires the updating of a list of patients on the waiting list in the state public network and partner institutions that serve the SUS (Unified Health System).

The project requires the SUS of Paraná to provide transparency, through official websites, of the number of patients waiting for consultations and other procedures in public and private institutions. The list should point out: consultations by specialty; exams; hospitalizations; elective and emergency surgical interventions. The authors of the project are the deputies Luciana Rafagnin (PT), Michele Caputo (PSDB) and Gilson de Souza (PL).

The idea is to expand social control in public health

Among the project’s justifications are to increase the guarantee of the population’s right of access to public policy and to contribute to the increase of social control in this area. The idea is that the measure makes it possible to identify existing bottlenecks and service difficulties. “When you want to solve a problem, you have to know its real size. And people have the right to know where they are in the queue and how this queue is going”, said Michele Caputo during the session.

One of the points questioned so far concerned the privacy of patients, resolved by observing the patient’s right to privacy and other dictates of the General Data Protection Law (Law No. 13,709, of August 14, 2018). The patient will be identified by the initials of the name and number of the National Health Card (CNS), followed by the code of the name of the requested procedure, according to the classification of the National List of Health Actions and Services – Renases.

The number of patients covered by this law must be made available and updated weekly by the state of Paraná, by municipalities and health consortia, on their respective official websites, except in emergency procedures.

Now, the bill goes to the governor’s sanction and enters into force 420 (four hundred and twenty) days from the date of its publication.