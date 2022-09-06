Allianz Parque will have reduced capacity for Palmeiras x Juventude

Palmeiras has an important confrontation this Tuesday, against Athletico-PR, seeking the final of Libertadores. At the same time, he thinks about the Brasileirão, in which he will have his next game on Saturday, against Juventude. However, the crowd will have a limited number of tickets, as part of the stands will be closed due to the setting up of a stage for Justin Bieber’s show on 9/14.

For the duel for the 26th round of the Brasileirão, the Superior North sector will be unavailable. Gol Norte will operate with reduced capacity. The appearance of the stadium should be similar to that of the final of the Campeonato Paulista, against São Paulo. The difference is that Gol Norte will be able to receive fans, but in a reduced way.

Tickets for the match against Juventude, which will take place next Saturday, at 9 pm, at Allianz Parque, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship, have a maximum price of R$ 170 and will be on sale exclusively for Avanti supporters, from this Tuesday, at 10 am, through the website www.ingressospalmeiras.com.br.

Palmeiras supporters have the discounts provided for in each plan and will have exclusivity in the purchase of tickets via the internet until Thursday, at 10 am, when sales to the general public will begin. The sale to Avanti members will be split according to each member’s rating score, rated from zero to five stars. For this game, there will be no Family Sector, which generally offers free children from 0 to 5 years old.

If tickets are still available, the physical sale at Allianz Parque will take place on September 8th and 9th (Thursday and Friday), from 12:00 to 19:00, at the ticket offices at Gate B (Avenida Francisco Matarazzo). On the 10th, the date of the game, also if there are still tickets available, people from Palmeiras will be able to purchase their tickets at the box office at gates A (Rua Palestra Italia) and B, from 12:00 until halftime.

Members and owners of captive chairs will have access to the collection sector, located on the 1st floor of the social club’s administrative building, to purchase tickets. The service will also be on September 8 and 9 (Thursday and Friday), from 12 pm to 7 pm, and on September 10, from 12 pm until the break of the match.

Check ticket prices:

North Goal – BRL 100.00

Superior South – BRL 110.00

Superior East and West – BRL 120.00

South Goal – BRL 130.00

East Central – BRL 150.00

Central West – BRL 170.00