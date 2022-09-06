Alok makes it clear that lasers at Rock in Rio are not responsible for damage to the audience’s cell phones: “Internet joke”

Who follows the shows DJ Alok knows that professionals don’t like to save on performance infrastructure. O musician loves to use light cannons that make the experience of seeing the shows even more exciting. However, these equipments may have caused some damage to the husband of Romana Novais.

This is because after its presentation at the Rock in Riolast Saturday (3), some fans present claimed that the lasers coming out of the equipment harmed the functioning of their respective cell phones. In a note sent to the Splash portal, Hello made it clear that this would not be possible since the lights were tested, approved by the organizers and at no time were they redirected to the public.

“The entire structure of the show was previously tested and approved by Organs competent bodies. The beams of the cannons laser had an angulation above the audience level, which prevented direct contact with the ocular retina or the cell phone cameras. Even the direction of the lights needs to ensure the security of the event’s broadcast cameras”, explained the team at the event. DJ.

“Therefore, the reports that the lasers used in the presentation would have damaged some electronic devices, possibly, it is a joke on the internet. To laugh ensures the safety of all those present,” the singer said in a statement.