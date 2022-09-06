An employee in these situations cannot be fired: Know which

Given the current scenario, the possibility of dismissal causes many fears for workers. However, it is important to be aware of some rules that prevent companies from firing their employees. In case of violations in this sense, the citizen can appeal in some way.

Temporary stability is the period in which employees have their work guaranteed. That is, during this period the contracts cannot be broken, only in cases of just cause. It is provided for in labor legislation.

The main purpose of temporary stability is precisely to guarantee security to the worker in certain situations of vulnerability.

Situations that fall under temporary stability

There are situations in which the employee cannot be fired by the company, even if the contractor no longer wants his services. Check out.

illness or accident

The worker who develops health problems or suffers accidents as a result of the practice of work is entitled to stability. The deadline is 12 months after the end of receiving the sickness benefit.

It is important to note that in order to be entitled to the aid, it is necessary to contact the National Social Security Institute (INSS).

In addition, if the employee on his return to activities is unable to perform a certain function, it is the company’s duty to relocate without salary losses.

pregnancy or miscarriage

Pregnant women are entitled to stability from the moment of pregnancy confirmation until 5 months after delivery.

If the company dismisses an employee who does not yet know about the pregnancy, that woman is entitled to be hired again until the end of the stability period.

In situations of spontaneous abortion, stability is not maintained, but the woman is entitled to two weeks of rest without compromising her salary.

pre-retirement

The employee cannot be fired within a period of 12 to 24 months prior to retirement. This period varies according to the pre-established negotiations by the company or the collective.

employee representative

Persons elected as employee representatives, in companies with more than 200 members, cannot be dismissed within one year of the start of their candidacy. This determination came with the 2017 Labor Reform.

Non-compliance with provisional stability

Employing agents who do not comply with the rules of temporary stability and dismiss employees in these situations without just cause may have to reinstate the employee and even indemnify him for the period corresponding to the stability.

The worker can make the request through a labor claim action.

Therefore, there is no possibility of breaking the provisional stability without causing damage to the company itself.

