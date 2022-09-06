Anchor suffers stroke live on TV and shocks audience; Look







Julie Chin started to feel sick live Photo: Reproduction / NBC KJRH

Viewers of an NBC news program KJRH in Tulsa, Oklahoma (USA), had a scare last Saturday morning. Presenter Julie Chin had an onset of a stroke live and had to be rushed to the rescue.

The anchor had difficulties reading the teleprompter, giving indications that something was not right. She changed her words when talking about the NASA launch. “I’m sorry, something is happening to me this morning,” the journalist said before handing over the command to meteorologist Annie Brown.

In a report on his Facebook account, Chin reassured the public about his state of health and gave more details of what happened: “The last few days are still a mystery, but my doctors believe I had the beginning of a stroke live in the air on Saturday morning. Some of you witnessed it firsthand, and I’m sorry for what happened.”

“The episode seems to have come out of nowhere. I felt great before our show. However, over the course of several minutes during our newscast, things started to happen. First, I lost partial vision in one eye. A little while later, my hand and arm went numb. So I knew I was in big trouble when my mouth wouldn’t speak the words that were right in front of me on the teleprompter.”

See the video: