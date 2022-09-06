Anderson Silva and Jake Paul boxing match announced for 10/29 | combat

The rumors have been confirmed, and Anderson Silva will have his next professional boxing match against youtuber Jake Paul, on October 29, in Phoenix (USA). The official announcement was made on social media on Tuesday afternoon. The confrontation will not be an exhibition and is expected to be played in up to eight rounds, in the category up to 84.8kg (187 pounds).

Jake Paul praised Anderson Silva and called him “the greatest UFC striker of all time”, in addition to sending a message to his critics who, according to him, did not believe he would face the Brazilian in boxing.

– Anderson “Spider” Silva is the most versatile fighter the world has ever seen. Just a year ago he dominated boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and showed the world why he is often referred to as the greatest fighter of all time. Every expert, from MMA to boxing, said Jake Paul would not fight Anderson Silva. They said that Jake Paul is afraid of Anderson Silva and that Jake Paul would lose to Anderson Silva. Well, for all the disbelievers, Jake Paul is going to fight Anderson Silva. It’s an honor to have the opportunity to share the ring with the greatest UFC striker of all time. On Saturday, October 29th, I will humbly step into the ring, touch gloves with a living legend, and do my best to exterminate Spidey.

Anderson Silva said that this will be the biggest event in combat sports in 2022 and that it will go down in history.

– I know that everything in life has a purpose. Nothing happens by chance. So I thank God for my health, my family and my team for giving me this opportunity to continue doing what I love most. I believe it will be the biggest combat event of the year and that we will truly make history in the sport forever. See you on the 29th of October

At 47 years old, Anderson Silva has been building a successful boxing career. After retiring from MMA, Spider had three fights in the sport, getting three wins, against the likes of Julio César Chávez Jr. (former boxing world champion), Tito Ortiz (former UFC light heavyweight champion) and Bruno Caveira.

At almost half Anderson Silva’s age, 25-year-old YouTuber Jake Paul has also been successful in his boxing matches, achieving five wins in five fights, against Ali Eson Gib (knockout), the former NBA basketball Nate Robinson (knockout), former ONE champion and former UFC welterweight Ben Askren (knockout), and twice against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley ( knockout and points). Before planning to face Anderson Silva, Paul had fights with Hasim Rahman Jr. and Tommy Fury (brother of world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury) canceled.

