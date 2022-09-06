Anitta goes to Léo Santana’s show in Miami and fulfills promise to be ‘crooked’

The singer, along with some friends, had fun on Saturday night, 3, in the presentation of the Bahian

Reproduction/instagram/@anitta

Anitta enjoys Léo Santana’s Show in Miami



The singer Anita, who has just won the Video Music Awards and become the first Brazilian to achieve this feat, appeared on Saturday night, the 4th, at the concert of Leo Santana in Miami. The artist, who was driving a lamborghini for the event. “I left Brazil to meet her here,” said Léo Santana, thanking his friend for coming to welcome her to the caramia. In conversation with the baino, the singer made a promise with which she kept: “I only leave here crooked”. In a video shared on her Instagram through Story, she recorded every moment of the show, from her arrival to the concert venue, to her departure. Together with her friends, she had fun and the night ended in noodles. Even drunk, she did not fail to meet the fans who were at the place and asked to take a picture with her. Anitta not only honored the show, but she was also on stage and danced with the Bahian and other people to a traditional Brazilian carnival song.