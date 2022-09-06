Anitta goes to Léo Santana’s show in Miami and fulfills promise to be ‘crooked’

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 49 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on Anitta goes to Léo Santana’s show in Miami and fulfills promise to be ‘crooked’ 0 Views

The singer, along with some friends, had fun on Saturday night, 3, in the presentation of the Bahian

Reproduction/instagram/@anittaDrunk Anitta at Léo Santana's show
Anitta enjoys Léo Santana’s Show in Miami

The singer Anita, who has just won the Video Music Awards and become the first Brazilian to achieve this feat, appeared on Saturday night, the 4th, at the concert of Leo Santana in Miami. The artist, who was driving a lamborghini for the event. “I left Brazil to meet her here,” said Léo Santana, thanking his friend for coming to welcome her to the caramia. In conversation with the baino, the singer made a promise with which she kept: “I only leave here crooked”. In a video shared on her Instagram through Story, she recorded every moment of the show, from her arrival to the concert venue, to her departure. Together with her friends, she had fun and the night ended in noodles. Even drunk, she did not fail to meet the fans who were at the place and asked to take a picture with her. Anitta not only honored the show, but she was also on stage and danced with the Bahian and other people to a traditional Brazilian carnival song.

Anitta leaving Léo Santana’s show in Miami │Reproduction/instagram/@anitta

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Globo actress suffers accident on the way to Rock in Rio and exposes details

Rensga Hits actress talks about accident suffered on the way to Rock in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved