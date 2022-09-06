Anitta makes enigmatic publications, arouses the curiosity of the fans and the web speculates the reasons: “I think she is single”

Singer Anitta doesn’t go a day without causing a stir and this Monday (5th) was no different. The pop star made cryptic posts on her social media and left fans intrigued by the reasons for her messages. Through the Stories of her official Instagram account, the interpreter of “Envolver” made publications in texts that left a touch of mystery in the air.

First, the singer sent the message: “At the end of every rainbow is a pot of gold. Around that pot is a black hole full of everything bad in this world, which you would never know about if you didn’t get to the other side.”she said, not opening up about what she was referring to or who the message was aimed at.

And the singer followed in her enigmatic text, which was almost an outburst: “The lightness and naivety of the ignorance that you carry while still walking through the rainbow is the greatest desire of those who reached the pot of gold and managed to escape the hole”, wrote the singer. And the statements did not stop there. The artist even made a joke that refers to a meme: “There are people who are beans in an ice cream pot”.

The publications did not go unnoticed and soon profiles resonated. In Rainha Matos, on Instagram, dedicated to the world of celebrities, fans began to speculate about the singer’s reasons, including suggesting that Anitta is single again. “I think she’s single. By the metaphor I meant that there are people who want to be what they are not. She prefers her essence, feet on the ground”, opined a follower. For another fan the reason is her career: “I think it’s about the price of an international career”. “It must be about this many envious people who think getting where she is is easy,” said another netizen.