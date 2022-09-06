Antonio Fagundes breaks the silence and exposes the real reason for not acting in “Pantanal”: “It makes no sense”

The actor, in an interview with the “Flow Podcast”, said that he ended up giving up after the broadcaster did not accept a requirement already known in other works.

the absence of Antonio Fagundes in the remake of “Pantanal”directed by Bruno Luperi, caught the attention of some viewers. Many netizens questioned the reason, but the actor never commented on the matter. Things changed last Thursday (1), when the 76-year-old veteran gave an interview to the program “Flow Podcast”at the YouTube.

Direction did not accept that he recorded only on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays

fagundes told that he gave up acting in the project after the direction did not accept that he recorded only on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, as was his custom in other known works. Antonio also revealed that he has not received any definitive proposal on open TV, only from streaming services, since he ended his contract at Globe.

“I did this my whole life at Globo (recording only on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays). I recorded ‘O Rei do Gado’ in Araguaia, I recorded ‘Renascer’ in Ilhéus. I made absolute protagonists recording Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. I think it changed the mentality of the direction a little bit and that’s how it was. I have not received (proposal) from other open (broadcasters). I received from some streams”said.

“But it’s a complicated world for us. If I’m going to record it, it’s going to be Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. It makes no sense for me to have left Globo because of this and not do this in the streams”, closed. According to “On the Screen – UOL”the experienced actor was the favorite name of Benedito Ruy Barbosa to interpret José Leoncio (lived by Claudio Marzo) in the first version.