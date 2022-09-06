Antonio Tabet on Bolsonaro’s discussion: ‘There’s a problem with women’

Porta dos Fundos comedian Antonio Tabet used social media to comment on the president’s reaction to journalist Amanda Klein’s question on Saturday’s Young pan, in the morning of this Tuesday (6/9). On Twitter, Tabet said the president has “a problem with women”.
It’s no use. It can be on the street, in the Chamber, in the playpen, in the Band debate and even in Jovem Pan… Bolsonaro has a problem with women. He doesn’t admit to being questioned by one about a thorny subject without appealing to machismo.
And the worst part: he didn’t respond. pic.twitter.com/nSBZaD5PTc
%u2014 Antonio Tabet (@antoniotabet) September 6, 2022
Discussion with journalist
