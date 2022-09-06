Armie Hammer | Accuser detonates documentary series as abusive

One of the women who accused Armie Hammer of sexual abuse, named in the press only as effie to protect his identity, he harshly criticized the production of the documentary series House of Hammer, which chronicles the allegations and other scandals of the actor and his family.

To the Los Angeles Times, Effie said she considers “It is inappropriate to produce a series that explores such tragic and vulnerable moments in the lives of other people, without any regard for their healing process or their privacy.“.

Hammer’s accuser still detonated the directors’ decision Elli Hakami and Julian P. Hobbs to use prints from her initial Instagram post making the complaint against the actor, as well as a brief clip from the press conference she did in 2021 alongside her lawyer, Gloria Allred.

“The way they exploit my trauma is disgusting“, said Effie, who claimed to have been approached by the documentary crew and refused an interview. “When I’m yelling ‘no’ and yet they keep saying they don’t need my permission, they remind me of what Armie did.”

Despite Effie’s refusal, her attorney briefly participates in House of Hammergiving an interview to the directors and saying: “Having fetishes is not against the law. Rape is“.

Meanwhile, to the Los Angeles Times, director Hobbs stated: “Effie has been very clear in her belief that doing any kind of media about these events would be problematic. As filmmakers, we don’t think the same way. We actually feel that we have an obligation to tell this story.”

In Brazil, House of Hammer can be seen by Discovery+additional channel of the Prime Video.



