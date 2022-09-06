around 500 athletes participate in the Criciúma stage

The event took place this Sunday, the 4th, and distributed more than R$ 30 thousand in prizes

The cold was not an obstacle for about 500 athletes who participated in the Criciúma stage of the Unimed Santa Catarina Racing Circuit, this Sunday, the 4th. joy and motivation.

The start took place around 8 am, at Rua José Henrique Mezzari, Rua da Gente, in the Próspera neighborhood. With a time of 18min04sec, Rosângela Gavinski, 47, was the first woman to cross the finish line. A resident of Piraquara, Paraná, she came to the south of Santa Catarina especially for the Unimed Race and won first place overall in the women’s 5km event.

“I was very happy with the result, it was a very good race. I had a long trip, but I like it, I love to run, I’m always training, I’ve been running for 26 years. For those who are starting now, the tip is never to give up, sometimes it is hard, difficult, but you cannot give up”, said the athlete.

The one who set the best time and won first place on the general podium in the men’s 10km event was the athlete Maicon Mancuso, 29 years old. Coming from Passo Fundo, in Rio Grande do Sul, he finished the race in 30min01sec. “I’ve been running for 14 years and things happen in the long run, it’s not overnight that you win, it’s important to have patience”, commented the Physical Education professional.

In Criciúma, the Unimed Race was open to beginners and experienced runners, with more than R$ 30 thousand in prizes being distributed to the first places in the women’s and men’s 5km and 10km modalities, in addition to trophies for the categories by age group.

“We deliver a beautiful event for customers, members of our Unimed Criciúma and the entire community that came to run and honor the athletes. I believe that we have achieved our goal of promoting health and bringing quality of life to people. Regardless of whether it is running or another modality, the practice of physical activities is essential for those who seek more health and longevity”, highlighted the president of the cooperative, Leandro Avany Nunes.

Results for all categories are available at the link https://www.chiptiming.com.br/resultados/unimedcriciuma2022. The photos of the event are available on the Unimed Criciúma website: www.unimedcriciuma.com.br.

Collaboration: Vanessa Amando | Press Office Unimed Criciúma