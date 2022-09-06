“Artist of the Century”: Watch Post Malone’s Moment at Rock in Rio That Has Gained Heated Praise

As we said in our show review, Post Malone showed at Rock in Rio 2022 that he is a true Rockstar. This definition may even irritate more “traditional” fans of the style, but the videos of the American’s performance at the festival make that very clear.

At least on the internet, people are praising not only last Saturday’s performance (3) as the best of the night, but also some specific moments as “historic”.

This is exactly the case for the performance of “Rockstar”, one of the first hits that propelled the singer to world star status. In the video, Post Malone appears yelling into the microphone, which is glued to the ground all wet from the heavy rain (watch below).

In a festival as important as Rock in Rio, artists are always looking to mark unforgettable moments and, for an internet user, this was one of them:

Post Malone can already be considered the artist of the century. THIS ROCKSTAR PERFORMANCE IS HISTORY.

Another Twitter user asked for calm, and recalled other historic moments of the event carried out by Slipknot, pink and Beyonce:

I’ve seen Slipknot set up spinning drums, band member jumping through the crowd… I’ve seen Pink literally fly into the crowd… I’ve seen Beyoncé put on an absurd spectacle changing clothes in the middle of the stage… People are very emotional.

So, which side are you on?

Post Malone delivered everything at Rock in Rio 2022

It is important to point out that this was not the only moment of extreme excitement for the rapper. During practically the entire show he ran in the rain, danced and interacted with the audience, even calling a fan to play with him.

Another “rockstar” moment was when he broke his guitar quite violently (watch below).

