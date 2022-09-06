Asus Notebook with i3-1115G4, Full HD Screen and 256 GB SSD is cheap R$ 2099 – All in Technology

The Asus X515 laptop is the right choice for those who value value for money. After all, it brings a high resolution screen, good chipset and Windows operating system. And today, it has a super discount on FAST, coming out at R$ 2,099 in cash on PIX or in 10x of R$ 238 on the card.

About its features, the Asus X515 notebook features a 15.6 inch FHD panel that delivers great quality for fun or work. Inside, it includes an Intel Core i3 4.1 GHz 11th generation chip combined with 4GB of RAM. However, it allows expansion if necessary.

Another highlight of this model is its fast 256GB SSD storage. There’s also a 3,300mAh battery that delivers several hours of use on just one charge. Also, it includes more cool features like Windows 11 out of the box and an integrated webcam.

Main specifications:

Processor Intel Core i3-1115G4 up to 4.1 GHz Video card InIntel UHD Graphics RAM memory 4GB Storage 256GB SSD Keyboard ABNT-2 Standard Screen 15.6″ Full HD Drums 3300 mAh Weight 1.8 KG webcam integrated Sound card SonicMaster; Audio by ICEpower; Built-in speaker; built-in microphone dimensions Width: 36cm, Height: 1.99cm, Depth: 23.5cm

