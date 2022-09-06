Asus Notebook with i3-1115G4, Full HD Screen and 256 GB SSD is cheap R$ 2099 – All in Technology

The Asus X515 laptop is the right choice for those who value value for money. After all, it brings a high resolution screen, good chipset and Windows operating system. And today, it has a super discount on FAST, coming out at R$ 2,099 in cash on PIX or in 10x of R$ 238 on the card.

About its features, the Asus X515 notebook features a 15.6 inch FHD panel that delivers great quality for fun or work. Inside, it includes an Intel Core i3 4.1 GHz 11th generation chip combined with 4GB of RAM. However, it allows expansion if necessary.

Another highlight of this model is its fast 256GB SSD storage. There’s also a 3,300mAh battery that delivers several hours of use on just one charge. Also, it includes more cool features like Windows 11 out of the box and an integrated webcam.

Main specifications:

ProcessorIntel Core i3-1115G4 up to 4.1 GHz
Video cardInIntel UHD Graphics
RAM memory4GB
Storage256GB SSD
KeyboardABNT-2 Standard
Screen15.6″ Full HD
Drums3300 mAh
Weight1.8 KG
webcamintegrated
Sound cardSonicMaster; Audio by ICEpower; Built-in speaker; built-in microphone
dimensionsWidth: 36cm, Height: 1.99cm, Depth: 23.5cm

On a special promotion, the Asus X515 notebook is the right choice for those who want to save money:

