Atlético Amazonense fires player after purposeful own goal

Atlético Amazonense announced today (6) that athlete Júlio Campos was “summarily dismissed” from the squad. The player was marked for having scored a purposeful own goal in the team’s defeat by Sul América by 4 to 1, last Sunday (4), for the eighth round of the second division of the Amazonense Championship.

In a press release published on Instagram, Atlético Amazonense condemned Campos’ “unethical action” and emphasized that he is “the biggest victim” of the event, which he classifies as “strong indication of action to manipulate results”. The loss in the penultimate round of the group stage ended the club’s expectations of advancing to the knockout stage of the tournament.

“The attitude unethical of the athlete buried any longings of our team and made it clear that from the beginning of the match he was determined to sabotage his own team. It seems clear to us that there is a strong indication of action to manipulate the results”, said the club.

“We will not allow this injustice to go unpunished. On the same day of the game, the athlete was summarily dismissed from the squad. We have already called the state Public Ministry to investigate the fact,” he added.

Atlético Amazonense also reported that it had submitted a request to challenge the match to the TJD/AM. “There is no doubt that there was a particular event that influenced the outcome of the match, depriving us of the possibility of fighting for access. In the next few hours we will also present news of infringement of the TJD/AM to hold the athlete accountable in the form of articles 243 and 243-A of CBJD”, concluded the note.

The club returns to the field tomorrow (7) to face Tarumã, who has only one point won. Parked at seven points, Atlético Amazonense is five away from the current fourth place and has no more chances to fight for access to the elite of the state championship.

Sport Club Atlético Amazonense, in view of the serious sabotage it suffered in the match against Sul América Esporte Clube when it was still fighting for access to the state series A, is here to make the following public.

Before anything else, it is essential to make it clear that the biggest victim of this event is Atlético Amazonense. At the beginning of the 8th round we had seven points, and if we won we would reach ten. That would take us to the last round with real possibilities to overtake the northern RB in the fight for the 4th spot. In the last round we would face the lantern who didn’t win any games, and RB would face the leader, who won all the games. We winning the lantern and RB losing to the undefeated leader would finish the table with 13 points for us, against 12 for RB, and consequently we would be in the semifinals. It is obvious that we had a very real chance of winning the spot and our desire was to fight for it until the last minute.

The athlete’s unethical attitude buried any desire of our team and made it clear that the athlete from the beginning of the match was determined to sabotage his own team.

It is clear to us that there is strong evidence of action to manipulate earnings. We will not allow this injustice to go unpunished. On the same day of the game, the athlete was summarily dismissed from the squad. We have already contacted the State Public Prosecutor’s Office to investigate the fact. We present to the TJD/AM a request to challenge the match, as there is no doubt that there was a particular event that influenced the outcome of the match, depriving us of the possibility of fighting for access. In the next few hours we will also present news of infraction to the TJD/AM so that the athlete is held responsible in the form of arts. 243 and 243-A, of the CBJD.

Manaus, September 6, 2022. The Board of Directors