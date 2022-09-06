Audit points out that Hospital in the South Zone of SP administered by OS reused tweezers in endoscopy exams | Sao Paulo

An audit carried out at the Integrated Municipal Hospital of Santo Amaro, in the South Zone of the capital, pointed out that tweezers used in almost 20,000 endoscopies were reused. The unit is managed by a Social Organization.

In May of this year, the Public Ministry of São Paulo received a complaint about the reuse of hospital material that should be discarded. Immediately, prosecutors ordered an audit by the Municipal Health Department.

The 403-page report, to which the SP2 had access, states that there was proof of reuse of biopsy forceps, this because the purchased quantity of 3,085 forceps is incompatible with the total of 19,602 exams performed in the analyzed period. The auditors highlighted that the packaging label of used models has a clear instruction to “do not resterilize”.

The hospital has been managed by the National Institute of Technology and Health since November 2020, which outsourced the sector that performs digestive endoscopy exams, which was under the responsibility of the company One Laudos.

Also according to the document, ten other irregularities were identified in the audit, such as:

Reports that do not have the signature of the responsible professional

Use of potent sedatives such as Propofol without an anesthesiologist in the room

Absence of image capture of the exams, which according to the auditors can be explained by the fact that the devices used in the exams are obsolete.

According to the president of the Ethics Committee of the Brazilian Society of Digestive Endoscopy, Ana Maria Zucarro, the reuse of disposable tweezers compromises the quality of the exam and brings risks to patients.

“In the first place, you cannot sterilize this material properly, consequently, there is a risk of contamination, of infection for the patient. Secondly: it is made of much more fragile material, if you reuse it, probably in the third or fourth biopsy it will will no longer collect the fragment in the ideal way to be analyzed by the pathologist”, he says.

The Municipal Health Department reported that it created a commission with infectious disease specialists and process specialists to evaluate medical conduct and analyze the procedures carried out to monitor the clinical evolution of each patient. The folder also informed that “it determined the immediate suspension of the practice by the hospital”.

He also said that the companies One Laudos and INTS were notified to return the amounts related to the exams to the public coffers.

According to a document from the Municipal Court of Auditors (TCM), the amounts related to the exams add up to more than R$ 5.2 million. Last week, the counselor Eduardo Tuma, sent letters to the municipal administration and the Public Ministry, reinforcing the need to arrange the return of the money.

In a statement, One Laudos said that it was not formally summoned to provide clarification to the authorities and that it was not responsible for the entire endoscopy sector of the hospital. It also claimed that the reuse of tweezers is not prohibited, based on Anvisa’s regulation, but the company recognizes that in the agency’s product registrations, manufacturers “recommend” single use and, from that, interpret that tweezers can be reprocessed. One Laudos also stated that INTS also took care of the reprocessing of the material.

Anvisa informed that the tweezers can be reused, as long as they meet the current resolutions.