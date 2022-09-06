Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), Marfrig (MRFG3) and 5 more shares to sell today and seek up to 3.68% – Money Times

THE Agora InvestmentsO BTG Pactual it’s the PagBank indicated the purchase of 3R Petroleum shares (RRRP3) for this Tuesday (6).

However, other well-known stocks are on the investor’s sales list, among them are Bank of Brazil (BAAS3) and Marfrig (MRFG3).

Brokers released their sell recommendations for the day. The suggested actions are from chart analysts, who use a methodology that seeks to anticipate very short-term trends.

Now Company ticker Entry (R$) 1st target (R$) earning potential 2nd target (R$) earning potential Stop (R$) Embraer EMBR3 13.11 12.93 1.37% – – 13.21 energy from Brazil ENBR3 22.61 22.29 1.42% – – 22.77 Marfrig MRFG3 12.94 12.76 1.39% – – 13.03

BTG Company ticker Entry (R$) 1st target (R$) earning potential 2nd target (R$) earning potential Stop (R$) Bank of Brazil BAAS3 41.43 40.92 1.23% 40.52 2.20% 41.88 Embraer EMBR3 12.94 12.71 1.78% 12.51 3.32% 13.16 Marfrig MRFG3 12.86 12.62 1.87% 12.42 3.42% 13.06

PagBank Company ticker Entry (R$) 1st target (R$) earning potential 2nd target (R$) earning potential Stop (R$) Heringer fertilizers FHER3 13.83 13.65 1.30% 13.42 2.96% 14.01 ABC Brazil ABCB4 19.59 19.27 1.63% 18.87 3.68% 19.91 Qualicorp QUAL3 9.54 9.37 1.78% 9.22 3.35% 9.71

Remember that every investment involves risk and therefore there is no guarantee of return. Therefore, respect the stops indicated – points where losses become intolerable and it is better to clear positions.

Check out the investment methodology and analysts’ warnings:

Agora methodology : operations awaiting entry point, valid for today only. value of stop loss valid only after the operation has been entered. Returns are gross, free of brokerage and fees. If the asset opens with gapreaching the target before the entry price, the trade is canceled

: operations awaiting entry point, valid for today only. value of stop loss valid only after the operation has been entered. Returns are gross, free of brokerage and fees. If the asset opens with gapreaching the target before the entry price, the trade is canceled BTG methodology : Asset with suggested buy that has the opening above the entry point should be discarded, as well as asset with suggested sell that has the opening of the day below the entry point. Upon reaching the partial, the trade must be reduced by 50% and the stop adjusted to the entry point. The stop should only be considered after opening a position. The quotation during the trading session at that point (suggested stop), without the operation being open, does not invalidate it.

: Asset with suggested buy that has the opening above the entry point should be discarded, as well as asset with suggested sell that has the opening of the day below the entry point. Upon reaching the partial, the trade must be reduced by 50% and the stop adjusted to the entry point. The stop should only be considered after opening a position. The quotation during the trading session at that point (suggested stop), without the operation being open, does not invalidate it. PagBank Methodology : the Day Trade report is composed of securities for buying and selling on the same day. It was developed considering very short-term strategies. To purchase assets, it is recommended that it be done at the time of activation of the entry price, when the price is above (buy)/below (sell) the entry point (gap opening), it should be disregarded. If the asset opens with a price above or below the recommended price, also disregard the operation. Among the recommendations, analysts suggest partial, that is, a point to realize part of the profit of your operation to minimize the risk and make part of the gain of the operation. Still on the partial, the recommendation is that when it is triggered, the stop is adjusted to the entry price. The stop must be entered as soon as the order is executed. In case the asset price is close to the target and does not reach it, the recommendation is to increase the stop to the partial price.

: the Day Trade report is composed of securities for buying and selling on the same day. It was developed considering very short-term strategies. To purchase assets, it is recommended that it be done at the time of activation of the entry price, when the price is above (buy)/below (sell) the entry point (gap opening), it should be disregarded. If the asset opens with a price above or below the recommended price, also disregard the operation. Among the recommendations, analysts suggest partial, that is, a point to realize part of the profit of your operation to minimize the risk and make part of the gain of the operation. Still on the partial, the recommendation is that when it is triggered, the stop is adjusted to the entry price. The stop must be entered as soon as the order is executed. In case the asset price is close to the target and does not reach it, the recommendation is to increase the stop to the partial price.

