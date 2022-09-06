Barroso says that the nursing floor violated “three or four” norms of the Constitution and cites Fundeb as a model

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), stated, in an exclusive conversation with the InfoMoney, that the decision to suspend the application of the nursing salary floor for 60 days was taken from consultations with people and groups involved in the discussion and that it took into account the fact that the matter could violate the Magna Carta and bring risks to society . The new floor was approved by the National Congress and had entered into force on August 5th.

“It was a decision to [suspensão por] 60 days for the sectors involved to discuss how to make, if possible, the implementation of a floor in the nursing area feasible. It is clear that it is a category that provided an invaluable service to Brazil and that deserves all the recognition. I associate with him – and I think the whole court – but there are constitutional problems there”, he explained.

“I didn’t make a decision in my head. I heard a lot of people. A lot of people participated and offered hard data and information,” she said.

The conversation, conducted by journalists Vera Brandimarte, president of the Editorial Board, and Raquel Balarin, Editor-in-Chief, was recorded on Monday (5th) at the head office of InfoMoney, in Sao Paulo.

The nursing salary floor came into effect on August 5, after the promulgation of Constitutional Amendment 124/2022 by the National Congress and the enactment of Law 14,434/2022. The rule establishes that nurses receive at least R$ 4,750.00 per month. The value serves as a reference for the salaries of nursing technicians, entitled to at least 70% of this amount (R$ 3,325.00), and nursing assistants and midwives, with at least 50% (R$ 2,375.00).

Last Sunday (4), Barroso suspended the application of the rules and determined, as a precautionary measure, that public and private groups provide information on expected financial impacts. The magistrate also asked for information about the risks to employability in the area and the possibility of a possible reduction in the quality of services provided to the population.

The monocratic decision, subject to the evaluation of the other ministers of the Supreme, responded to the Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) presented by the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Establishments and Services (CNSaúde). A meeting is scheduled for this Tuesday (6th) between Barroso and Rodrigo Pacheco, president of the Senate and the National Congress, to discuss the matter.

During the conversation with the InfoMoney, Barroso estimated “three or four” constitutional norms allegedly violated by the final wording of the nursing salary floor in relation to states and municipalities. The magistrate recalled that the Constitution establishes that any new public expenditure is accompanied by indications of funding sources – which did not happen.

He also cited as an aggravating factor the fact that the new expenditures were introduced during the budget year, imposing an additional challenge to governors, mayors and public and private managers in the health area.

“There are constitutional rules on the budget, on public finances. You create expenses for the following year according to the income you will earn. Therefore, you cannot suddenly say to the States: ‘now you have to pay another R$ 5 billion’. And where will they take it from? In the middle of the year, an expense of billions was created, without indicating the source of funding, without budget forecast”, he pointed out.

The minister was also sensitive to the appeals of public and private health managers, who claim that the readjustments could cause mass layoffs in the sector, since there was no increase in revenue compatible with the incorporation of expenses provided for in the new legislation.

“It seemed a very plausible argument, and the Constitution also has a rule saying that the role of the state is the pursuit of full employment. If I see a policy, which, with concrete data, says that tens of thousands of people are going to be laid off, I need to take it into account”, he justified.

In his decision, Barroso asks the Ministry of Labor and Social Security and the National Confederation of Health Workers (CNTS) to express their views on this point.

Another aspect considered by the magistrate for granting a precautionary measure was the risk of worsening in health services resulting from the norm as approved by the National Congress. “SUS worked extraordinarily well during the pandemic. Therefore, [se] If you suddenly take an action that can lead to hospital closures and a drastic reduction in staff, this can obviously impact the health service.”

During the conversation, Barroso reinforced that he understood the option of setting a salary floor for the nursing sector as “legitimate”, but said that the lack of indication of a source of funding makes the proposal “a bell without a clapper”.

“I took into account these kinds of public health concerns in general. Like the whole community, I am very grateful to all nurses and nursing technicians in Brazil for the role they play, and, therefore, I am concerned with making it possible, and not with saying something on paper that cannot be implemented in practice”, he said.

Barroso cites the creation of the Basic Education Maintenance and Development Fund (Fundeb) as a possible example to be followed in the current case, as it is a mechanism that guaranteed the funding of various initiatives in the field of education over the years.

“My decision took into account this set of variables not to prevent the implementation of the floor, but to think about whether there is a costing mechanism, as there was in relation to teachers, to ensure this legislative option”, he concluded.

