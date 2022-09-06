Barroso sets the trial of the national nursing floor for Friday – News

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), scheduled for next Friday (9) the beginning of the trial on the national floor of nursing. The other members of the plenary will assess whether or not to maintain his decision that suspended the law that consolidated the salary floor.

In a decision taken on Sunday (4), the minister responded to the request of the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Establishments and Services (CNSaúde), which questioned the constitutionality of law 14.434/2022 and alleges that there is a risk of mass layoffs, as the private sector would not be able to afford the new wages.





In addition, the entity says that there could be a risk of closing beds across the country, due to lack of professionals and damage to the finances of municipalities. The Federal Nursing Council (Cofen) informs that the economic impact of the category floor law was discussed with several entities in Congress and that a report on funding sources and details on planning to make payments without causing damage was presented. during the proposal process.





The R$4,750 floor for nurses, with 70% of this amount for nursing technicians and 50% for nursing assistants and midwives, was approved by Congress and sanctioned last month by President Jair Bolsonaro.

Barroso’s injunction angered congressmen, including the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP), and that of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD), who asked that the parliamentary vote that approved the creation of the floor law for the category be respected. .

The magistrate gave 60 days to public and private entities that manage hospitals and health services to manifest. But he decided to take the topic to the virtual plenary before that.