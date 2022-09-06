Billy Idol Admits He’s Never Heard Of Supla

The fan-created relationship between Billy Idol and Supla looks close to becoming a date. In an interview with G1, the English singer was asked if he had heard about the Brazilian, who has a style similar to his.

The answer was:

“Never heard of it, but now I’ll have to look it up since you’re talking. It would be great to meet you.”

A team from the Globo Organizations website ended up meeting Supla on a flight to Rio. He revealed that T4F, the producer of the Idol show in São Paulo, is trying to arrange a meeting between the two.

It wouldn’t be the first time, however. Supla has said several times that he met Billy in Los Angeles, in 1991. An approach was prevented by a friend who accompanied the singer of “Dancing With Myself” and “Eyes Without a Face”. Eduardo Suplicy’s son ended up kicking a motorcycle, which he doesn’t know if it belonged to the artist or the person who accompanied him.

Billy Idol in Brazil

Billy Idol performs in São Paulo next Thursday (8). The show takes place at the Ibirapuera Pavilion. The following day, it’s time for a concert at the Palco Mundo do Rock in Rio, a space that will also host Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Capital Inicial on the date. On September 23 comes out the musician’s new EP, “The Cage”.

