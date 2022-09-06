Billy Idol Says He’d “Love To Meet” Supla When He Knows He Looks Alike

About to disembark in Brazil to perform in São Paulo (09/08) and in Rio de Janeiro the following day within the Rock in Rio schedule, Billy Idol was interviewed by g1 and learned that his look served as an inspiration for supple.

In the chat, the portal’s reporter revealed to the British punk star that the son of Eduardo Suplicy tried to meet him at Rock in Rio 1991 and failed. Upon learning of the incident, Idol said he “would love to meet” Supla (via Whiplash):

I’ve never heard it, but now I’ll have to look it up since you’re talking. It would be great to meet you.

In the face of the positive response, still according to g1, the producer T4F, responsible for the Billy Idol show in São Paulo, will try to promote the meeting of the 66-year-old singer with the Brazilian artist backstage at the event.

Billy Idol at Rock in Rio

At Rock in Rio, Idol will perform on the day dedicated to Emo and Punk along with long-awaited international attractions such as Avril Lavigne, fall out Boy and green Day. In the repertoire, classics such as “Dancing With Myself” and “Eyes Without A Face”.

In 2021, Billy — who had to cancel concerts alongside the journey in February — released the EP The Roadside and this year made available the track “Cage”single that will be in a new single that should be released at the end of the month.

