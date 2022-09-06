Binance will remove second largest stablecoin from platform and convert customer balance

Binance announced this Monday (5) that it will no longer list USD Coin (USDC), a stablecoin paired with the dollar and issued by the company Circle.

In this way, Binance closes the doors of its platform to the direct competitor of Binance USD (BUSD), the exchange’s own dollar-pegged stablecoin.

In a note released this afternoon, Binance says it will stop trading USDC with BTC, ETH, BUSD, USDT, ADA, BCH, BNB, among many other cryptocurrencies.

End of trading begins on September 26 for USDC pairs with other stablecoins. On the 29th, the same restriction will apply to pairs with other cryptocurrencies.

Binance will also stop supporting USDC on its futures market, as well as staking, savings, lending, Binance Pay and Binance Gift Card services.

Binance argues that the choice to stop listing USDC on its platform comes to “increase liquidity and capital efficiency for users”, without giving any other justifications.

Circle’s stablecoin is currently the fourth-largest cryptocurrency in the world, with a market cap of $51 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. At this size, USDC remains the second largest stablecoin in the industry, behind only Tether (USDT).

Binance’s stablecoin, BUSD, appears in third place in the ranking of the world’s largest stablecoins, with a market cap of $19.4 billion.

Conversion to BUSB

In today’s note, Binance introduces BUSD Auto-Conversion, a mechanism that will automatically convert users’ existing balances to BUSD. In addition to Circle’s stablecoin, USDP and TUSD are assets that will also be affected by Binance’s new policy.

The broker informs that USDC, USDP and TUSD balances in customer accounts will be automatically converted to BUSD on September 29th.

On the other hand, Binance points out that this conversion will not affect the withdrawal choice of users, who will be able to withdraw funds in USDC, USDP and TUSD at a ratio of 1:1 to their BUSD-denominated account balance.