Bisexual, Bianca Andrade explains why she prefers to be with women

The businesswoman also said that she will now be more selective with the people she gets involved

Digital influencer Bianca Andrade, also known as Boca Rosa, is openly bisexual and spoke about it on social media.

Single since separating from Fred, in April of this year, Bianca Andrade has taken the opportunity to be with several people. She, however, claimed to prefer to be involved with women.

“I get both, but the coolest dates are with the girls. Even because, men are difficult, right, people?”, commented Boca Rosa.





“I’m single, of course. But when I broke up, look, I could throw water because I was squeezing. Now it’s a relief, because many of you must go through this. When I broke up, I was squeezing. Now, talking to some friends who recently broke up, we saw that there is a phase where there is a ride and then it goes down”, he said.

The businesswoman also said that now she will be more selective with the people she gets involved.

“Whoever took it was happy. Who didn’t get it, was even sad. Do you know when luck passes by? Now it won’t get that easy anymore. I’m still getting it, but…” she said.

“I took God and the world, and now I don’t. I already took it and I’m cool. Now, I only take who is cool, really, now I choose”, he added.