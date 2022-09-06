BMW Factory: Would you pay R$190 for a visit to the plant?

Plant was founded in September 2014 by BMW Group Brazil for the production of the BMW 3 Series sedan Image: BMW/Disclosure

Starting in October, the BMW plant in Araquari (SC) will be open for guided tours by the general public. Named “Inside the BMW Group”, the visitation program promises to be another tourist attraction in the state of Santa Catarina. The action is carried out by BMW in partnership with Serra Verde Express, a tourism company in the southern region of the country.

It’s approximately a three-hour tour of the BMW factory, with the right to a test ride with a driver from the brand. The visitation includes several sectors of the factory production, such as stamping, assembly line, rolling tests and quality line.

Visitors will get to know the day-to-day life of a car factory and the details of production. (Image: BMW/Disclosure) The visit has a bilingual guide who explains the details of the production process in a didactic way (Image: BMW/Disclosure) Tour lasts up to three hours (Image: BMW/Disclosure) The plant has already achieved CO² neutrality and has thousands of photovoltaic panels generating energy. (Image: BMW/Disclosure)

Tours at the BMW factory will be available from next month, with tickets starting at R$190. They will take place from Monday to Friday at two times: at 9 am and another at 2 pm. The minimum age to participate is 10 years and all participants receive personal protective equipment (PPE).

BMW X3 and X4 M40i will have anniversary commemorative lot

Founded in 2014, the Araquari plant currently produces the Series 3, X1, X3 and X4 models. The BMW factory has 112,000 m² and is capable of producing up to 32,000 vehicles a year.

Serra Verde Express is the company responsible for offering the tour package to the BMW factory, with the option of transport from the airport to the hotel and also to the plant. The program can also be extended with other tours through the various tourist attractions in the region.