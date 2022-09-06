Bolsonaro allies criticize Fachin’s decision on the eve of September 7

Minister of the Federal Supreme Court suspended presidential decrees and restricted the purchase of firearms, ammunition and the carrying of weapons; The act generated a reaction from supporters of the federal government

Eduardo Bolsonaro disapproved of Minister Fachin’s act to restrict weapons after suspending presidential decrees



The minister’s decision Edson Fachinof Federal Court of Justice (STF), in suspending decrees of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and restricting the acquisition of firearms, as well as ammunition and the possession of weapons, displeased politicians supporting the federal government. This Monday, 5th, the ‘bolsonaristas’ criticized the magistrate’s understanding of attacks that could dictate the ‘tone’ of the September 7 demonstrations. Federal deputy Captain Augusto (PL-SP), an ally of the Chief Executive, posted on his Twitter that the action of the minister of the highest court of the Judiciary could create a “chaos of legal uncertainty” on the subject of public security. Current Vice President of the Republic and candidate for the Federal Senate for the State of Rio Grande do Sul, General Hamilton Mourão (Republicans) called the episode “absurd” and accused the Supreme Court of “extrapolating” its functions. “Today’s injunctions interfere with decisions already approved by the other powers, in the rights of self-defense and of the CACs. Freedom is not negotiated and absurdities like these cannot continue,” he said.

Already Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL), federal deputy and son of the President of the Republic, stressed that the next president will have the attribution of appointing two more ministers to the STF who may have the “same militant thinking and the margin of the law of Minister Fachin”. Mario Frias (PL), former Secretary of Culture of the federal government and candidate for the Chamber of Deputies, declared that the magistrate does not respect the Federal Constitution and that the minister’s request for a Nunes Marques in the analysis of the case was not considered. “He used as a pretext that there is a risk of political violence in the elections. Another unprecedented absurdity”, he argued. The manifestations of Bolsonaristas can set the tone of the criticism that will take place in the acts of September 7 – where the bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil will be celebrated. For the day, President Jair Bolsonaro has already called on his supporters to take to the streets and it is expected that criticism of the alleged abuses of the Brazilian Judiciary will appear again. Last year, the Planalto commander called Minister Alexandre de Moraes a “scoundrel” and promised not to comply with any judicial decision of the magistrate. Last weekend, the Chief Executive took aim again at Moraes and referred to the Supreme Court member as a “vagrant”.