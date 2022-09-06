Bolsonaro argues with Amanda Klein at Jovem Pan for real estate purchase

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) mentioned the personal life of Jovem Pan journalist Amanda Klein and accused her of being “frivolous”, when asked about the purchase of real estate in cash by him and his family members. The discussion took place during a live interview on the Jovem Pan channel this morning.

In the question, Klein cited a report by UOL which showed that Bolsonaro and family members have negotiated 107 properties since 1990, of which at least 51 were acquired in whole or in part with the use of cash.

See the dialog:

Amanda Klein: It is important to emphasize that this takes place in the context of an investigation into the practice of “cracking” in the offices of two of his sons, councilor Carlos and senator Flávio Bolsonaro. You are also suspected of having maintained phantom employees when you were a federal deputy in Brasília. His son Flávio has negotiated 20 properties in the last 16 years, the last of which was a R$6 million mansion in Brasília. His ex-wife Ana Cristina Siqueira Valle lives in another mansion, valued at R$3 million, in an upscale neighborhood in Brasília, with her son Jair Renan, and she is being investigated for allegedly using an orange to acquire this property. It is important to clarify the origin of these resources, Chairman.

Jair Bolsonaro: Amanda, you are married to a person who votes for me. I don’t know what your socializing with him is like at your house…

Amanda Klein: My private life is not on the agenda here.

Jair Bolsonaro: It’s mine [vida] particular is on the agenda why?

Amanda Klein: Because you are a public person, you are President of the Republic.

Jair Bolsonaro: Respectfully, this accusation of yours is frivolous.

The newspaper anchor tried to change the subject at least three times during the discussion.

Klein is married to businessman Paulo Ribeiro de Barros. In an interview with Cíntia Chagas’ channel in April, the professional said that her husband is a Bolsonaro voter, and that “sometimes, he fights at dinner” due to political differences. “The fact that he votes for Bolsonaro and I don’t doesn’t mean that we don’t have points in common,” she said at the time.

Bolsonaro also said that he would ask for the certificate of Amanda’s husband’s properties to see if they were purchased with cash. “If you take your husband’s assets… I will ask, Amanda, respectfully, for a certificate from your husband, in the courthouse, if by chance he has houses, real estate, and I want to see, in the deed, when he bought it, if he is spelled currency or not. And then, Amanda, will it say currency? What are you going to say?”

“Do you want to label me corrupt, Amanda?”

During the interview, Bolsonaro also said that the journalist wanted to label him as “corrupt”.

“Do you want to label me corrupt, Amanda?” he asked. “If the Leaf [SIC] you do this investigation with no head or tail to get at me, they’ve been hounding me for more than four years, now you, from Jovem Pan, will want to endorse Folha de S. Paulo [SIC]?” said the president, confusing the newspaper with the UOL.

The president continued, again quoting Klein’s husband.

“Amanda, you are invited to visit my mansion in the historic village of Mambucaba, which is worth, according to Folha [SIC], millions of reais. Go check it out, you’re married to an economically successful person, I’m selling you today the house that is worth millions of reais. Are you going to believe the press, Amanda?” she said, again mistaking the name of the reporting vehicle.

Who is Amanda Klein?

A political and economic journalist, Amanda Klein is 41 years old and has worked for BandNews TV, SBT and is currently the presenter of “Opinião no Ar” (RedeTV!). She became a commentator for Jovem Pan’s “Program 3 in 1”, in March last year.

About four months later, he asked to leave the show due to the “toxic environment and personal attacks” he received on the show.

Bolsonaro attacks on women journalists

The difficulty in growing among the female electorate has not stopped the president from continuing to attack women journalists. During a presidential debate on the 28th, Bolsonaro attacked TV Cultura journalist Vera Magalhães, who had asked him about vaccination coverage in Brazil.

“I think you sleep thinking about me. You have some passion for me. You can’t take sides in a debate like this. Make false accusations about me. You are a disgrace to Brazilian journalism”, he said, without answering on the subject. asked.

In June this year, the São Paulo Court of Justice upheld the president’s conviction for offending reporter Patrícia Campos Mello, from the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper. In February 2020, the president told supporters that the journalist “wanted to blow the whistle at any price against me”. “Furo” is journalistic jargon for exclusive information.

In June of last year, during the inauguration of the Centro de Tecnologia 4.0, in Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo, Bolsonaro shouted at a CNN reporter. At the time, he said that the press asks “stupid questions” and “ridiculous”, and told the journalist to “go back to kindergarten”.

The episode happened a week after having offended a journalist from Rede Globo. When questioned by a journalist from TV Vanguarda, affiliated with Rede Globo. At the time, he called the press a scoundrel and told the professional to shut up.

On July 21, 2019, Bolsonaro said that Miriam Leitão, a journalist and commentator for Globo, lied when she said she was tortured during the military dictatorship. His eldest son, deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, has also attacked the Globo journalist using the torture she suffered.