Bolsonaro asks the TSE to stop Lula’s video about the purchase of real estate

The legal team of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) requested an action in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to block the video used by the campaign of former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), which emphasizes the purchase of a series of properties in cash, by the family of the chief executive.
The president’s team also declared that the campaign uses “sophisticated mechanisms to induce negative thoughts”, degrades Bolsonaro’s “good image” and tries to impute the “feeling that he and his children are dishonest political agents”, “which could produce nefarious multiplier effect on the world wide web”.
The PT uses the case as a strategy to contest the president’s anti-corruption speech.
real estate purchase
In the campaign, the PT calls the case a “family size scandal”. “20,000 square meter mansion in the countryside of So Paulo; mansion in Rio de Janeiro; 6 million mansion in Brasilia. These are just 3 of the 107 properties purchased by the Bolsonaro family since his entry into politics”, the video shows.
“The press investigation revealed another scandal: 51 of these properties were paid for in cash, with an updated value of 25 million. Where does so much cash from the Bolsonaro family come from? It’s a family-sized scandal”, he concludes.
The action asks for the immediate withdrawal of the video, in addition to the prohibition of its retransmission “by any means of electoral propaganda”. The case is under the rapporteurship of the minister Crmen Lcia.