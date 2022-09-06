Bolsonaro asks the TSE to stop Lula’s video about the purchase of real estate

President Jair Bolsonaro questions the problem with buying real estate with cash, but asks for the content of the PT campaign to be removed (photo: AFP) The legal team of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) requested an action in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to block the video used by the campaign of former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), which emphasizes the purchase of a series of properties in cash, by the family of the chief executive.

As reported by the newspaper The globe, Bolsonaro’s team filed the action this Monday (5/9). The request alleges that the video disseminates “hate speech” with the “undisguised purpose” of “eroding” Bolsonaro’s candidacy.

The president’s team also declared that the campaign uses “sophisticated mechanisms to induce negative thoughts”, degrades Bolsonaro’s “good image” and tries to impute the “feeling that he and his children are dishonest political agents”, “which could produce nefarious multiplier effect on the world wide web”.

The PT uses the case as a strategy to contest the president’s anti-corruption speech.

real estate purchase

Information on the purchase of real estate in cash was raised by the UOL and released last Tuesday (30/8). According to information, almost half of the president’s and his immediate family’s real estate assets were built in the last three decades using cash.

In the campaign, the PT calls the case a “family size scandal”. “20,000 square meter mansion in the countryside of So Paulo; mansion in Rio de Janeiro; 6 million mansion in Brasilia. These are just 3 of the 107 properties purchased by the Bolsonaro family since his entry into politics”, the video shows.

“The press investigation revealed another scandal: 51 of these properties were paid for in cash, with an updated value of 25 million. Where does so much cash from the Bolsonaro family come from? It’s a family-sized scandal”, he concludes.

The action asks for the immediate withdrawal of the video, in addition to the prohibition of its retransmission “by any means of electoral propaganda”. The case is under the rapporteurship of the minister Crmen Lcia.