Bolsonaro campaign wants TSE to censor PT video about real estate purchase with cash

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Bolsonaro campaign wants TSE to censor PT video about real estate purchase with cash 4 Views

Lula’s campaign propaganda shows the Bolsonaro clan’s “family size scandal”




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Why Japan Declared War on Floppy Disks and CDs

5 hours ago Credit, Getty Images photo caption, ‘Where do you buy a floppy disk …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved