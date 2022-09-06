Bolsonaro campaign wants TSE to censor PT video about real estate purchase with cash

support the 247

247 – Jair Bolsonaro’s legal team this Monday (5) filed a lawsuit with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to remove a video used by Lula’s campaign that highlights the purchase of a series of real estate in cash by the clan of the occupant of the Palácio do Planalto, reports journalist Malu Gaspar on Globo.

The video is an important piece that demonstrates how false Bolsonaro’s “anti-corruption” speech is.

A widely publicized UOL report shows that the Bolsonaro clan used cash in the purchases of 51 properties from the 1990s onwards. The use of large amounts of cash in these businesses could indicate money laundering, according to experts.

The PT video released last weekend reads: “Mansion of 20 thousand square meters in the interior of São Paulo; mansion in Rio de Janeiro; mansion of 6 million in Brasília. These are just 3 of the 107 properties purchased by the Bolsonaro family since their entry into politics.”

“The press investigation revealed another scandal: 51 of these properties were paid in cash, with an updated value of 25 million. Where does so much cash from the Bolsonaro family come from? It’s a family-sized scandal”, ends the video.

