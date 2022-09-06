Bolsonaro defends Moro after search and seizure: ‘Cowardice’

President and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), today defended former ally Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR), the target of search and seizure of irregular campaign material at his home. He is running for a seat in the Senate.

Bolsonaro often criticizes Moro, who left the government just over two years after breaking up with the president and accusing him of trying to interfere in the command of the Federal Police. The former Lava Jato judge held the position of Minister of Justice and Public Security until April 2020.

“I have nothing to defend Moro, I have bad memories as a minister of mine that I could have done a lot, he didn’t, but this fact of going to Moro’s house, until it was another place, even a committee, his political office, is an aggression. Because of the font size? Do it in writing. A cowardice they did with ex-minister Moro”, said the candidate for reelection in an interview with Jovem Pan.

The measure against Moro met the request of the “Brasil da Esperança” Federation, formed by PT, PCdoB and PV in Paraná.

Assistant judge Melissa de Azevedo Olivas accepted a request from the PT, which alleges that Moro and also candidate for the Senate in Paraná Paulo Eduardo Martins (PL) are using printed materials that violate electoral legislation and that their social networks have published irregular propaganda “before the mismatch between the font size of the senator candidate’s name and that of the alternates”.

During the interview, Bolsonaro also said again that Moro let him down and cited the former minister’s relationship with the former governor of São Paulo João Doria (PSDB), also his former ally.

“Sérgio Moro had everything to be an excellent politician, he had a lot of baggage behind Lava Jato, he had everything, maybe to be my vice president, in 2026 candidate for president. Something went to his head, the friendships, which he cultivated throughout his time as a minister led to this, very close to Dória in São Paulo. I learned that he was common to visit Dória in São Paulo, he never reported anything to me, you don’t owe satisfaction, you shouldn’t, but why not?” , asked the president.