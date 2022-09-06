Bolsonaro says he has ‘bad memories of Moro’, but says the operation was ‘cowardice’

In an interview with Jovem Pan, the president criticized the Electoral Justice’s action and spoke of ‘aggression’ against the former minister

Jair Bolsonaro participated in a sabbath in Jornal da Manhã, from Jovem Pan News, this Tuesday, 6



Three days after the Electoral Court ordered a search and seizure operation in the former minister’s house Sergio Moro (Union Brazil), the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) commented on the matter, which he called cowardice. On a Saturday in Jornal da Manhã, from Young Pan News, this Tuesday, 6th, the president said that, although he does not have “bad memories” of Moro as a minister, he considers that the operation was an “aggression”. “ I have nothing to defend Moro. I have bad memories of him when he was my minister. He could have done a lot, but he didn’t. But this fact of going to Moro’s house, or even going to another place, his political office, the electoral committee, that’s aggression. Because of the font size? Write it down and decide the issue. A cowardice they did with the former minister Moro,” said Bolsonaro, also citing the operation against businessmen accused of planning a coup d’état, if the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) win the elections.

“According to a note from the Metrópole newspaper, with emojis (sic) there, accounts are blocked, a search and seizure is carried out in the house of eight businessmen, how are they going to do a cowardice with my family members in Vale do Ribeira with this article without any basis [que aponta compra de 51 imóveis]. An accusatory story about Bolsonaro family assets, the Bolsonaro clan. No hint of corruption, no nothing. Why this cowardice? Do you want to elect Lula in the big hand? That seems to be it,” Bolsonaro said, citing other ongoing investigations. At another moment of the Saturday, when asked about the choice of his ministers, Bolsonaro said that he felt betrayed by Sergio Moro and even mentioned that the former minister could be vice president on his reelection ticket, but power “went to his head.” ”. “Sergio Moro had everything to be an excellent politician. He brought a lot of luggage back there, from Lava Jato. He had everything to, now, perhaps, be my deputy and, in 2026, be a candidate for President. Something went to his head. The friendships he cultivated throughout ours… from his time as a minister, led to this,” he said, citing former governor João Doria (PSDB), who was elected in 2018 alongside Bolsonaro, but broke with the government.

“It’s not that I regret [de ter escolhido Moro]. We choose well-meaning people, then each one decides to follow their ego and that’s it,” Bolsonaro concluded. The operation determined by the Electoral Court involving the former Minister of Justice and Public Security took place last Saturday, 3, after a request from the “Brasil da Esperança” federation, formed by the PT, PCdoB and the Green Party. Sergio Moro’s residence was the target of search and seizure of campaign material and the justification was a violation of electoral legislation by the candidate for the Federal Senate not mentioning the name of his alternates. In a statement, the former minister’s defense stated that he will ask for the decision to be reconsidered and that nothing was seized. “The names are in accordance with the required rules, therefore, the legal team will ask for reconsideration of the decision. The search and seizure was carried out at the residence, since the address was indicated in the application record. Nothing was seized on the spot.”