Bolsonaro VETA withdrawal of food stamps; see how it is

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, vetoed the measure that authorized workers to withdraw the unused balance of their meal vouchers (VA) or food vouchers (VR) after 60 days.

As per the decision of Federal government, the benefit was being used for other purposes, such as paying for gym and cable TV services, for example. But less for its main purpose, which is food.

According to the Chief Executive, the veto decision was taken after a conversation with the Ministries of Labor and Social Security and the Economy.

“It is noteworthy that the possibility of withdrawing the food allowance amounts could induce the payment of this benefit as a salary composition value, perceived as an indistinct remuneration portion, unrelated to its food purpose and on which taxation would be levied, such as the deduction of the profit for purposes of calculating corporate income tax”, said the government.

Provisional Measure (MP) 1,108 was sent to the National Congress in March of this year, however, it has only now received the opinion of President Bolsonaro. In summary, the text established the payment of fines of up to R$ 50 thousand or even the exclusion of companies that carried out improper negotiations.

The president’s veto was published in the Official Gazette last Monday (5). However, it is possible that the result will be reversed, since parliamentarians can decide in favor and override the Chief Executive.

Check out the changes brought with the MP

Although Bolsonaro vetoed the measure, if it is sanctioned by a decision of parliamentarians, workers will have some changes.

Therefore, it was determined that the food allowance should be intended exclusively for the payment of meals in restaurants or other establishments of the same genre. The MP also prohibits companies from receiving discounts from food ticket suppliers.

Another rule determines that establishments must receive cards from any brand. In this case, the person will only have to check which places accept the food ticket in order to make the purchase.

In any case, if the MP is approved, all changes are only expected to start from May 1, 2023.