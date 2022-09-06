Bolsonaro will defend maintenance of the nursing floor in the STF, says Ricardo Barros

According to the government’s leading deputy in the Chamber, the Attorney General’s Office will oppose the suspension of the measure; decision against the category came from Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Supreme Court

Federal deputy and government leader in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros spoke about the suspension of the law that creates the nursing floor



Leader of the government in the Chamber, the federal deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR) used its social networks to expose the Planalto’s position on the minister’s decision Luis Roberto Barrosoof Federal Court of Justice (STF), which suspended the nursing salary floor. According to the magistrate, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) intends to trigger the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) to defend the maintenance of the measure and defend the interests of the sector in the Supreme Court. “Obviously, judicial decisions need to be respected, but the government will defend its act, against the sanctioned law. The AGU will promote the defense of what was decided by the government and we will be following this judicial process”, he said. Even with Barroso’s request to give 60 days for municipalities, states and the federal government to report the financial impacts that the implementation of the text will bring, his decision will still be analyzed by the virtual plenary of the Federal Supreme Court. If corroborated, Barroso will re-analyze the process – filed by the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Service Establishments (CNSaúde) – after the established deadline. In the law sanctioned by Bolsonaro, the salary floor established a floor of R$ 4,750 for professionals in the category and nursing technicians, who must receive at least 70% of this amount.