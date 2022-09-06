Botafogo makes a pre-contract proposal to Rodinei, from Flamengo

O Botafogo keeps an eye on market opportunities for the coming year. Alvinegro formalized a proposal in pre-contract format for Rodinei, Flamengo’s 30-year-old side.

+ Tiquinho Soares is participating in his debut for Botafogo even without a goal

+ Rapper wears a Brazilian team shirt at Rock in Rio: check out celebrities who love clubs in Brazil

The right-back will not renew with Rubro-Negro and, with a contract expiring at the end of this year, he will be free on the market from January. If he got it right, therefore, he would arrive at Alvinegro at the beginning of 2023 – and without transfer costs.

The defender, however, has not yet responded. Rodinei returned to Botafogo stating that he wants to wait for the decisive moment of Flamengo, which disputes the semifinals of Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores, in the season to proceed with the negotiation.

The talks, however, are already at the official stage. Botafogo’s proposal is for two years and with a salary higher than what Rodinei currently earns at Flamengo. Charlotte FC, from the United States, also presented financial numbers to the player.

Rodinei regained space with Dorival Júnior and became Flamengo’s starter in this final stretch of the season. He has 32 games and six assists this season.