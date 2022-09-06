Brain can be permanently affected after a single dose of alcohol

For the brain, a single dose of alcohol can cause permanent changes in nerve synapses and in the behavior of mitochondria, according to German scientists. In addition, this first contact can lead patients — with some kind of predisposition — to addiction, especially when you are under 18.

“Our data suggest that a single exposure to alcohol induces plastic changes [no cérebro] which, in turn, may contribute to the basis of alcohol dependence”, say the authors. However, the finding is still preliminary and must be confirmed in human trials, as the study was done with flies and rodents.

How does a single drink of alcohol affect the brain?

According to the researchers, the body’s exposure to alcohol can affect the mechanism responsible for the sensation of reward and cause addiction, even if a single dose has been ingested. This is because, from the animal tests, it was possible to observe changes in two main points:

Change in mitochondrial dynamics;

Change in balance between synapses in neurons.

To understand the impact of these changes on the brain, it is worth explaining that mitochondria are the organelles that provide cells with energy and, therefore, are fundamental for the activity of nerve cells. In the process of providing energy, they move. Among those who had contact with alcohol, the movement changed.

Furthermore, the chemical balance between specific synapses was also disturbed after a single dose. In both cases, the changes remained and, according to the authors, caused behavioral changes in the animals. The guinea pigs were more prone to alcohol consumption and addiction.

“These mechanisms may be relevant to the observation in humans that the first alcohol intoxication at an early age is a critical risk factor for later alcohol intoxication and the development of alcohol addiction,” explains Henrike Scholz, a professor at the university and one of the study authors in a statement. Now, more studies are needed to confirm the effects in humans and what dose may be responsible for this permanent impact.

Source: Pnas and University of Cologne

