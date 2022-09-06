Brazil beats Uruguay and goes to the quarterfinals with 100% in the Copa América de Basquete | basketball

Brazil struggled, but managed to beat Uruguay this Monday, at Ginásio Geraldão, by 76 to 66, for the Copa América de Basquete. As a result, the selection maintains 100% success in three games played in the group stage and now waits to know his opponent in the quarterfinals.

There is a possibility that Brazil will be the first place overallwhich would give the advantage of facing a “technically weaker” team – since the two best from each of the three groups and the two best third-placed teams qualify. This will depend on Argentina’s result against the Dominican Republic on Tuesday..

On court, the team did not play well in the first two quarters, but had a considerable improvement in the third, yielding a comeback over Uruguay. The team stayed ahead in the last period and withstood the pressure.

Cristiano Felício was the scorer and elected the best of the match, with 14 points – in addition to 9 rebounds. Luciano Parodi was the top scorer of the game, with 17.

While waiting for its rival, the team takes two days off and returns to play on Thursday, at 20:10 (with Sportv broadcast).

1 of 4 Cristiano Felício dunks during Brazil x Uruguay, for the Copa América de Basquete — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press Cristiano Felício dunks during Brazil x Uruguay, for the Copa América de Basketball — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

The start of the match was bad for Brazil, which seemed to enter in 110v, while the Uruguayans started in 220v, with aggressive marking and imposing a strong offensive rhythm. The three-point balls, too, practically only fell to Uruguay – 4 hits out of 7 attempts, against only one hit by the Brazilians.

Point guard Luciano Parodi, with 9 points, and guard Joaquin Rodriguez, with 7, dominated the first quarter, which the Uruguayans ended up winning by 26 to 16.

15 x 19 – Yago gets two points and the foul

The Brazilians decided to wake up in the second quarter and amended nine consecutive points – boosted by Yago, who entered at the end of the first quarter, and Didi Louzada – decimating the Uruguayan advantage to 26 to 25. But, just as it started, the reaction gave a stalled.

Brazil’s shots stopped falling, ball possession errors increased and Uruguay took the opportunity to stabilize and open a new lead, this time even greater: 37 to 25, with 11 consecutive points without a Brazilian response.

The score at the end of the quarter was 43 to 35 for the Uruguayans. Felicio, until then, as the highest scorer in Brazil, with 9.

2 of 4 Brazil x Uruguay, for the Copa América de Basketball — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press Brazil vs Uruguay, for the America’s Basketball Cup — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

With the difficulty, coach Gustavo de Conti bet on experience and kept Benite in front in the third quarter – he had entered the final phase of the second. Brazil grew and came close, mainly due to Cristiano Felício’s strong work, who scored five consecutive points.

The team continued looking for the score and managed to turn it around in a three-point shot by Yago: 50 to 48. The crowd went wild and the atmosphere of support only increased when Lucas Mariano hit two consecutive threes and took the lead to 56 to 50. The Uruguayans dropped to 57 to 56 before the last quarter.

38 x 43 – Felicio gets dunk for Brazil

The last quarter had the selection controlling the game, looking for the best options and hitting new three-point shots. Uruguay even had chances to pull over, but missed crucial shots – also a result of the good Brazilian marking.

And even with Felício being the scorer, with 14, other Brazilian players also scored well. Huertas and Yago finished with 12, while Meindl had 13.

Canada’s last-second win

In the other game of Brazil’s group, Canada beat Colombia with a last-second free throw converted by Trae Bell-Haynes, ending with the score of 62 to 61. The Canadian scorer of the match was Dalano Banton, with 20 points, in addition to 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

3 of 4 Canada beat Colombia for the Copa América de Basketball, in Recife — Photo: Fiba/Disclosure Canada beat Colombia for the Copa América de Basketball, in Recife – Photo: Fiba/Disclosure

United States group bundled

The US team passed Panama easily by 88 to 58 and now has a win and a loss in the group – Norris Cole was the scorer of the game, with 17 points. Meanwhile, Venezuela beat Mexico 80-74 and reached two wins, while the Mexicans have two wins and one loss.

This Tuesday, at 15:10, USA and Venezuela resume the match started on Sunday, but interrupted by leaks in the Geraldão gym. The game will define the final placements in the group and was stalled with the Americans winning 41-21.