Brazil records 76 new deaths from Covid; moving average is down | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Monday (5) 76 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 684,503 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 112, lowest registered since June 7 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -29% indicating downward trend.

Paraná did not release Covid data until 8 pm this Monday. Acre did not record new cases and deaths. Alagoas, Amapá, Distrito Federal, Espírito Santo, Maranhão, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Paraíba, Piauí, Rondônia, Roraima, Sergipe, São Paulo and Tocantins did not record new deaths from the disease in the 24-hour period.

In total, the country registered 7,668 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 34,525,438 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 18,644. The variation was +18% compared to two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on the 31st.

Rising (2 states): MT, PA

MT, PA In stability (8 states and the DF): MS, CE, AM, SC, RR, DF, SE, RJ, PE

MS, CE, AM, SC, RR, DF, SE, RJ, PE Falling (15 states): AC, AP, PB, AL, MA, GO, RN, ES, BA, TO, PI, MG, RO, SP, RS

AC, AP, PB, AL, MA, GO, RN, ES, BA, TO, PI, MG, RO, SP, RS Not disclosed (1 state): PR

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 8 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).