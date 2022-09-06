BREAKING: GPA Announces Success Spinoff

Grupo Pão de Açúcar announced that it will distribute 83% of its shares in Almacenes Exito to its shareholders, a way of demonstrating the value of an asset to which the market currently does not attach any value.

GPA, which owns 96% of the capital of Exito, said just now that it will distribute the shares through a capital reduction and intends to keep a stake of just 13% in the Colombian supermarket chain – a stake which may be sold later.

Assuming a multiple of 6x EV/EBITDA – similar to that of GPA itself but below Assaí, Carrefour Brasil and Grupo Mateus – Exito would be worth R$9-10 billion on the stock exchange, but its pricing is hampered because the share has a free float of only 3.5% on the Colombian Stock Exchange.

For comparison purposes, GPA is currently worth R$6.5 billion at B3.

The transaction – similar to the one Itaú made recently with XP – had already been signaled by GPA and was expected by Brazilian investors, who saw little value in keeping the two companies in the same structure.

GPA’s Brazilian shareholders will receive BDRs, while GPA ADR holders in New York will receive ADRs from Success.

The transaction is subject to the completion of preparatory work and approval by regulatory bodies and GPA shareholders.

GPA said it expects to complete the transaction, with the effective delivery of Éxito common shares, during the first half of 2023.

Exito owns more than 600 stores – the vast majority in Colombia – with revenue of R$25 billion, EBITDA of R$2.2 billion and an operating margin of 9% in the last 12 months.

Geraldo Samor