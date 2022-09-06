Brendan Fraser breaks down in tears after being given a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival – Monet

+



Brendan Fraser breaks down in tears as he receives a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival’s The Whale (Photo: reproduction twitter)

Brendan Fraser has shown himself to be an extremely emotional actor, especially at the current moment of his career, in which he triumphantly returned to the spotlight in a visceral and undisputed performance in the feature ‘The Whale’, by director Darren Aronofsky.

know more

The latest proof that the ‘Mummy’ star is Hollywood’s newest – and most adorable – melted butter came at the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival. And we didn’t take away his reason.

know more

Brendan Fraser and director Darren Aronofsky (Photo: getty)

know more

The 53-year-old actor was visibly emotional as he climbed out of a car accompanied by his wife straight onto the red carpet of the event and held on as long as he could. But when he got to the movie theater, where he was given a standing ovation by the audience for about six minutes, Brendan couldn’t help but burst into tears.

know more

Brendan Fraser with wife Jeanne Moore (Photo: getty)

know more

Fraser, who stayed out of the spotlight after addressing physical ailments due to many of his own on-screen stunts, was also plagued by the mental repercussions of an alleged sexual assault incident that happened in 2003.

He’s back in the spotlight once again in the role of a 500-pound gay man who feels like his life is coming to an end. Many are already talking about at least one Oscar nomination for Best Actor. Others already place him as a favorite for the award.

know more

Fraser was visibly moved by the film’s response that he could barely stand up as the crowd cheered as the credits rolled as the film ended on a video captured from inside the festival.

“Brendan Fraser is back – and he cried during #Venezia79’s six-minute ovation for #TheWhale,” Ramin Setodeh tweeted. He then added: “The standing ovation for #TheWhale was so enthusiastic that Brendan Fraser tried to leave the theater, but the cheers from the crowd made him stay.”

know more

Brendan Fraser with director Darren Aronofsky and the cast of The Whale (Photo: getty)

know more

During a pre-show press interview, Fraser showed gratitude for the “warm reception” he’s received since discussing his latest work. “I’m looking forward to seeing how this film makes a deep impression on everyone as well as me,” he said, via The New York Times.

know more

In fact, the impact of Fraser’s performance is not greater than the effort of the makeup and practical effects teams who used various prosthetics to leave him with a look that was both impactful and convincing, but which, let’s face it, would be nothing without a performance. at the time, which has been confirmed with each passing day.