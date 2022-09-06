Bricklayer’s assistant from MG, who ‘becomes’ human Ken, dreams of being a model

Known as “Human Ken”, Felipe Máximo Dias, 18, a bricklayer assistant from Minas Gerais, routinely puts on makeup for four hours to look like the character from the Barbie universe. He abuses accessories, wigs and even contact lenses to get closer to the doll.

Contrary to what has been seen with other people, he says he doesn’t think about having cosmetic procedures to be more similar to the character. “I don’t want to do it, first because I found myself, God helped me in this process. But, of course, this also happens due to lack of financial conditions”, he reveals.

But even if he made a lot of money, he claims he wouldn’t go under the knife. “Like every teenager in the process of natural transformations, I ended up suffering from a distortion of my own image”, he comments.

“People have already understood that behind the character there is Felipe and that it is just a cosplay. It took me a while to understand and separate the doll from Felipe.”





Currently, Felipe, who lives in Peruíbe (south coast of SP), has returned to work as a bricklayer’s assistant alongside one of his uncles. According to him, at the place of work, everyone already knows that his hobby is to undergo transformation and, therefore, he does not suffer from discrimination.

“I stopped working as a market replenisher to return to work with my uncle because I feel free. I don’t deny that it’s heavy work, but I see it as if it were a gym, I enjoy having to pick up weights and learn the names of the tools”, he laughs.

The success of the result as Ken made Felipe managed to have fans. Her Instagram account has more than 11k followers. Now, he dreams of working as an influencer and runway model, but without letting go of the persona that revealed him. (Leonardo Volpato/Folhapress)