Britney Spears again criticizes ex and youngest son for an interview and makes an emotional outburst on the web

Britney Spears used her Instagram account in the late afternoon of Monday (05) to comment on the interview given by her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, who was accompanied by one of their children, Jayden James, 15 years old. In the lengthy audio posted on her official profile, the popstar vented about the reasons she believes she is being mistreated by her two children – they are also parents to 16-year-old Preston.

“I can totally understand why my family would have a problem with me, doing my own thing, maybe because I never had. I’m sure it’s a little different and a little lighter, me not being responsible for three 18 wheeler trucks with touring equipment and thousands of people to be responsible for on tour, and Dad and Robin keeping an eye on everywhere I go. been for the last 20 years”, began the singer in her recording.

Britney then went on to speak directly to her youngest son. “So Jayden, while you undermine my behavior – just like my whole family has always done – with ‘I hope she gets better’, ‘I’ll pray for her’… Pray to what? I keep working to pay legal fees and my mother’s house. Do you want me to get better so I can continue to give your father $40,000 a month? Or is the reason you decide to be hateful because it’s actually going to be over in two years and you won’t get anything else?” she protested, citing the fact that she can stop paying child support to teenagers when they reach adulthood. .

Britney Spears criticizes her children’s attitude

Then Britney lamented the separation of her two children, but criticized the fact that she was always left out when they visited her. “If I didn’t shower you with gifts and I didn’t have amazing food ready and play the bitch of a saint, I’d still never be good enough. I didn’t do anything wrong. I know I’m not perfect, but the love I gave you and how much I adore you and your diplomatic ways, saying like Dad, ‘This can be fixed, I’ll see her when she’s better.’ Jayden, I was lucky to be able to have a normal conversation when I left that place. You were like my other family, and you secretly loved looking at me like something was wrong with me.”

The singer declared, at the end of the audio, that she no longer believes in God after the years of suffering and psychological abuse she suffered at the hands of her family members. “There’s nothing else to believe in, I’m an atheist”, she finished.