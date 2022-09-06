businessman who assaulted model at gym travels abroad







Entrepreneur Thiago Antônio Brennand Tavares da Silva Fernandes Vieira Photo: Instagram

The entrepreneur Thiago Antonio Brennand Tavares da Silva Fernandes Vieira, who was denounced by the Public Ministry for bodily harm after assaulting a model at a luxury gym in São Paulo last month, traveled abroad this Sunday, 4th, and, on Monday, 5th, new allegations have already emerged against him. . The information that he is beyond the immediate reach of the Brazilian Justice is from the National Journal.

On the news, a dental surgeon denounced him for the way he was treated within the clinic itself. “I wonder if this slut had the courage to call… Because we’re thinking that, for sure, she called the security up there”, said Thiago in a recording revealed by the vehicle.

The local security camera also recorded Thiago pulling out a gun in the middle of the consultation. The dentist, Nayana Pacheco, told TV Globo that it was out of fear that she accepted to perform the aesthetic procedure on the patient.

“He always spoke very angry about women – ‘No woman is good, no woman is worth anything’ – to my face. When he saw the value, he started to get excited: ‘What do you mean that value there? How can a woman earn that?’” the victim told the National Journal.

Thiago Brennand’s defense told the National Journal that he has a date to return to Brazil and that he is unaware of the dental surgeon’s case. He also stated that he always respected the boundaries set by his partners, and that the rape and false imprisonment charge was rigorously investigated and shelved.

A masseuse who is afraid of being identified reported that she was called in March for home care. “He started abusing me. He asked me to lie down on my front”, she said.

Other complaints

O Fantastic This Sunday, the 4th, also brought up other accusations such as rape, false imprisonment, and more assaults and threats. He also revealed that the businessman sent a coffin to the door of the building where a cousin of his lives and made fun of the fact that the relative was being treated for cancer in audio messages.

In one of the other cases, a woman who preferred not to identify herself reported having been a victim of rape, false imprisonment, in addition to being forced to be filmed in forced sexual acts and having a tattoo with the businessman’s name.

The victim regretted what happened to the actress at the luxury gym, but said that if it weren’t for that, what happened to her would be forgotten.

“I’m sorry for what happened to her. But if it weren’t for that, no one would have visible proof that he’s violent, that he’s a monster. So, thanks to her, I was able to say: ‘It happened to me, they will believe me’, he reported.

Among other complaints, there are also reports of aggression by an employee of a luxury hotel, a nursing technician attacked inside a hospital and even Olympic medalist Doda Miranda, who asked for legal protection after threats.

In a statement, Thiago’s defense said that his client “never forced his partners to have sex without using a condom, strictly respecting the limits established by them and always acting with their consent.”