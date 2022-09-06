Camaquã confirms first case of monkeypox

Patient has been identified as an adult male, who will remain in home isolation for a period of 30 days. Per Elias Bielaski

The Camaquã Health Department confirmed, this Monday (5), the first case of monkeypox (Monkeypox) in a resident of the municipality. The adult patient, who had the diagnosis confirmed by SMS today, remains in home isolation for the period of 30 days.

The municipality has already mobilized the Surveillance Center, the Basic Health Units and the Emergency Care Unit to identify possible symptoms and cases of monkeypox.

In case of symptoms, the patient should seek, from Monday to Friday, any basic health unit in the municipality for medical evaluation. On weekends, the patient must go to the 24-hour Emergency Care Unit (UPA).

It is important to emphasize that the current outbreak does not involve monkeys in the transmission to humans. Monkeypox virus is transmitted between people and the current outbreak prevails in intimate contact and sexual transmission.

Symptoms of Monkeypox

The main symptom is the appearance of skin rashes, which are lesions similar to pimples or blisters, which can appear on the face, inside the mouth or on other parts of the body, such as hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus; in addition to a lump in the neck, armpit and groin; fever, headache, chills, tiredness, weakness and muscle pain.

The infected person stops contaminating other people after the lesions disappear.

disease prevention

The City Hall guides the following precautions: avoid intimate or sexual contact with people who have skin lesions; avoid kissing, hugging or having sex with someone with the disease; hand hygiene with soap and water and use of alcohol gel; not share bedding, towels, cutlery, cups or personal items; use of masks, protecting against droplets and saliva, between confirmed cases and contacts.