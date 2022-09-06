Campinas will have a mega parade on the 7th of September at Glicério; see how it will be

The parade starts at 8 am and includes news on account of the 200th anniversary of Independence; 20 thousand people are expected

Civilian-military parade will take place this holiday at Francisco Glicério (Photo: PMC Archive)

After two years of suspension due to the pandemic, the The traditional September 7th parade will be held again this year in Campinas. The civic-military parade, held on Avenida Francisco Glicério, in the central region, starts at 8:00 am and includes news on account of the 200th anniversary of Independence. 20,000 people are expected to watch the parade.

According to City Hall, Avenida Francisco Glicério will be decorated throughout with decorations alluding to the bicentennial. The opening will take place at Largo do Rosário, at 8 am, with the raising of the flags of Brazil, the State of São Paulo and Campinas.

“This year, 5,200 members from 48 corporations participate in the parade, including the Army, the Cadet School, the Military Police, the Fire Department, the Municipal Guard, Civil Defense, public and private schools and other entities representing the civil society”, informed the City Hall.

ROUTE

Then, the participants start the parade from Largo do Pará and go down Avenida Francisco Glicério to the junction of Rua Marechal Deodoro (height of the building of the former PUC Central).

The entire contingent of people will make the route on foot, either in formation or in vehicles – there will be 380 between cars, motorcycles and armored vehicles – which will present themselves in eight blocks.

“The first will be from the Army, which will parade in vehicles and motorcycles, in a motorized group. The second block is for the soldiers who are parading in formation and three military schools. The third is for the entities, followed by the fourth, which will bring the bloc of Nations, with the participation of the embassies of Japan, China plus the city of Wushu, Lebanon, Italy, the United Kingdom and France. In this block, there will be, for the first time, the participation of the agribusiness sector, with the parade of three tractors”, indicated the City Hall.

Then, private and municipal schools will participate with students from the Early Childhood Education Centers who will be in six trains. Then, parade the Federation of Moto Clubs of the State of São Paulo, Beetle, Clube do Puma and Família Absoluto. Lar dos Velhinhos will parade with Clube do Fordinho and there will be the Star Wars Fan Club, Olho de Tigre and other participations.

Emdec (Campinas Municipal Development Company) was contacted and informed that it should disclose the detours at the Center for the parade later this Monday (5th).