Campos Neto says that the Central Bank is not thinking about a drop in interest rates at the moment and that the battle against inflation ‘is not won’ | Economy

The president of the Central Bank, Campos Neto, said this Monday (5) that the institution is not thinking, at the moment, of lowering interest rates. He further stated that the battle against inflation “is not won”.

“In Brazil, as we started to rise before (the interest rate), it increased faster and stronger, there is an understanding that the work is already done and that we have a rush, a market waiting for the fall of interest rates, we have communicated that we do not look, do not think about falling interest rates at this moment”, said Campos Neto at an event organized by the newspaper ‘Valor Econômico’.

In August, the National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) – considered the preview of the country’s official inflation – fell by 0.73%, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

It was the lowest rate in the historical series, which began in November 1991. The result came from the drop in fuel prices, particularly gasoline and ethanol, and electricity.

In the opinion of the president of the Central Bank, despite this improvement, there is still a “great concern”.

“We understand that inflation has had some recent improvement, but a large part of the improvement was due to government measures […] But we understand that there is still an element of great concern. The message is that we need to fight this process, understanding that we are going to go through three months of deflation, most likely, but that the battle is not won”, added Campos Neto.

ICMS on essential items

The fall in inflation came after the cut in taxes on essential items, such as fuel and electricity. These products alone already impact inflation. In addition, they indirectly influence the prices of other items

Lowering taxes in an election year was a strategy adopted by the government and Congress. However, despite having held back inflation in 2022, these measures put pressure on prices for 2023, as several economists have already warned.