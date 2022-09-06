Campos Neto: “We will evaluate a possible final adjustment in September”

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, signaled on Monday (5) that the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) this month is open and that the collegiate will evaluate “a possible final adjustment” of the Selic rate, currently at 13.75%. Yesterday, the Focus Bulletin showed maintenance of financial market expectations at 13.75% at the end of this year and an increase in expectations at the end of 2023 to 11.25%.

“We understand that you have to send a hard message. Today’s message is the same as the last Copom. We took advantage of events like this to express ourselves and the message that remains valid today is that of the last Copom, which we said would evaluate a possible final adjustment”, he said, at the “Valor 1000 Award”, promoted by Valor Econômico newspaper, in São Paulo. Paul.

“We will evaluate a possible final adjustment in September”, he reinforced, at another time when asked if there is still the possibility of a 0.25 percentage point increase in the Selic this month. In the August Copom, the BC said that it would assess “the need for a residual adjustment, of lesser magnitude, at its next meeting”.

As in his last presentation, Campos Neto said that the inflation battle is not won and that “it is not to be celebrated”, despite the recent improvement in the IPCA – the official inflation index – and the expectations for 2022. The BC president returned to highlighting that the main reason for improvement in the short term is the government’s tax relief measures, but mentioned that there are more favorable news in “other indices” at the margin. Campos Neto also evaluated that there is a repricing of inertia for 2023, which is lower with the falling expectations for this year.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

According to him, communication is very important to finish the work of the monetary tightening cycle and the BC will communicate step by step what it intends to do, but, in moments of greater uncertainty, it tends to talk less. He recalled that there is a lot of uncertainty about the return of the collection of federal taxes on fuel in 2023, as well as about the financing of Auxílio Brasil.

Campos Neto also said that much of the process of raising interest rates has not yet taken effect. “We understand that at some point it stops and waits for the effect. But we understand that we have a goal and we want to make the convergence towards the goal”, he stressed. He also highlighted that, with the history of indexation in Brazil, the BC always tries to navigate avoiding “underdoing” in interest rates.

related