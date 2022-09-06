Can a credit card be canceled for missing payments?

Your credit card may be canceled if your bill is overdue. However, before this occurs, you must be notified.

The credit card is one of the main reasons for most Brazilians to be negative, whether due to accumulated debts or invoice installments that generated interest and were outside the citizen’s budget.

According to Serasa, more than 25 million Brazilians have credit card debts. When a customer delays the payment of their invoice, in addition to the amount increasing due to interest, the CPF number is sent to the credit protection agency.

I was late in paying the invoice, can my credit card be cancelled?

Yea. However, before that, the financial institution will try to contact you to notify your debts and possible cancellation, if any.

When cancellation due to non-payment occurs, the bank will not be able to charge amounts that exceed rates. Therefore, the consumer will owe the value of his invoice and the fees already provided.

If the bank does not contact the consumer to notify the cancellation, the cardholder can file a small claims lawsuit. When this happens, the financial institution may be asked not to enter the customer’s name in the credit protection agency.

renegotiating debts

If you have any debt on your credit card, the first step to renegotiate is to contact the bank itself asking for a viable solution for both.

In addition, there is Serasa Limpa Nome, a campaign initiated by Serasa in partnership with 45 companies, with the aim of helping Brazilians pay their debts and recover their credit in the financial market.

Nubank has a new function for paying bills: understand!

It offers around 80 million renegotiations, with discounts of up to 90% and installments in up to 36 installments, all without interest.

Finally, if you want more information, check out how to pay off your debts through Serasa Limpa name here.

